The expanded recall, announced by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) on Friday, June 27, affects more than two dozen product lots manufactured by IndoGro LLC, following an earlier recall issued Tuesday, June 10.

While no reports of adverse health effects have been received, consumers should immediately discontinue use of affected products and refer to the official recall page for instructions on safe disposal and full product details, OCM said.

The expanded action follows an investigation that revealed the products were made using cannabis sourced from an unlicensed out-of-state supplier—a direct violation of state cannabis law. Regulators also found unallowable levels of pesticides in several products during retesting, raising additional health concerns.

The affected items—ranging from pre-rolls and flower products to packaged grams—have been sold under brand names such as Indi, Grow by Indi, Our Creation, and Grow with Us, and feature the INDI logo on packaging.

Dispensaries and distributors have been ordered to immediately halt all sales and distribution of the recalled products.

Consumers experiencing any cannabis-related symptoms are advised to seek medical attention or call the Poison Center at (800) 222-1222. Incidents related to this or any cannabis product can be reported to the state through this form.

A complete list of recalled products and lot numbers is available on the OCM's website.

