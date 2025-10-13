The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, when a vehicle left the roadway and went down an embankment on southbound I-787 near Exit 5 in Albany, according to New York State Police.

Three people were found inside the vehicle with severe injuries. Two passengers, identified as Jamilla Tirado, 27, and Cepelynn Johnson, 25, both of Albany, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver, Imahjai Sutherland, 25, was taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

Sutherland showed signs of intoxication at the hospital, where a blood sample was collected to test for drugs and alcohol, police said. She was arrested following release from the hospital.

Sutherland is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, aggravated vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, and several vehicle and traffic violations.

She was arraigned in Albany City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

Additional details about Tirado and Johnson were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

