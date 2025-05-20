Hochul Touts One-Time Baby Bonus For Eligible NY Families: Here's How Much To Expect

Low-income families with new babies who are on public assistance are eligible for an $1,800 birth allowance, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday, May 20.

Known as the BABY Benefit (Birth Allowance for Beginning Year), the one-time cash payment was among a slate of measures in the newly passed FY 2026 state budget meant to ease the burden of birth-related expenses, Hochul’s office said.

“By putting more money in the pockets of working families, the BABY Benefit will contribute to the state’s ongoing progress in reducing child poverty,” the governor’s office said.

The new benefit is just one piece of the state’s affordability push. Other measures include inflation refund checks of up to $400 going out this fall to more than 585,000 households across the region, historic tax cuts for 507,000 middle-class filers, and a major expansion of the child tax credit, providing up to $1,000 per child under age four and $500 per child aged four through 16.

The budget also invests heavily in child care access, allocating $400 million to safeguard subsidies and another $110 million in capital grants to expand and renovate facilities.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.