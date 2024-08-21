Mostly Cloudy 74°

Here's How Much Shootings In NY Have Declined In Past Year, Report Says

State leaders are crediting major policing reforms for a marked decline in shootings across New York State.

Gun violence.

 Photo Credit: Canva/ArishaRay
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

In 21 counties outside of New York City, the number of shootings with injuries dropped 29 percent through July compared to the first seven months of 2023, a Division of Criminal Justice Services report shows.

The data came from police departments across the state participating in the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative, which provides agencies with state funding for equipment, overtime, personnel, training, and technical assistance aimed at reducing shootings and firearm-related violent crimes.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “Our comprehensive efforts to bring down gun violence are working – and I’ll never stop fighting to ensure safe communities all across our state.”

Across New York, there have been 351 shooting incidents with injury so far in 2024, compared to 497 incidents in the same period last year, the report showed.

Significant declines were seen in the following regions:

  • Yonkers: Down 57 percent
  • Nassau County: Down 56 percent
  • Suffolk County: Down 50 percent
  • Rochester: Down 32 percent

New York also saw a 21 percent decrease in the number of people killed by gun violence in GIVE communities, down from 89 to 70, according to the report.

Click here to view the complete monthly GIVE shooting activity report from the Division of Criminal Justice Services.

