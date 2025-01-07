Fatal Dog Attack Leads To Negiglent Homicide Charge For Albany Man

Omar Daniels was indicted Friday, Jan. 3, in Albany County Court for the Wednesday, Oct. 9 attack, said

According to Megan Craft of the Albany Police Department, officers responded to the rear yard of 594 Central Ave. for reports of a man being attacked by several dogs.

Upon arrival, they found the dogs fatally attacking the man, and in an attempt to stop the attack, one of the officers discharged his duty weapon, striking at least one dog.

James Provost, age 60, of Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniels was also charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

He was remanded to jail after being arraigned.

