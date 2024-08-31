Fatal Crash: 22-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Capital Region

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in Schoharie County in the town of Seward.

An electric bicycle being operated by Mackenzie T. Bamberger of Cobleskill entered the intersection from Hill Road.

It was then struck by a vehicle northbound on State Route 10, according to New York State Police.

The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped and called for emergency services.

Bamberger was airlifted from the scene to Albany Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The roadway was closed in the area for approximately five hours for the investigation, including reconstruction, and reopened.

The investigation is ongoing, and the vehicle's driver has been cooperative, state police said.

