El Loco Mexican Café, located at 465 Madison Avenue, will permanently close on Saturday, Sept. 6, an employee confirmed to Daily Voice.

“This is not a decision I came to lightly,” owner Patrick Noonan said in a statement. “The restaurant world has changed dramatically since the pandemic, and while we have worked tirelessly to keep El Loco thriving, the truth is the landscape around us shifted in ways we simply couldn’t ignore.”

The restaurant first opened in 1983 under founder Marcia Tolive. Noonan purchased the business in 2012.

Over the years, the café became known for its burritos, tacos, fajitas, quesadillas, and house specialties. Favorites included spinach burritos filled with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and shallots; spicy pork tamales topped with homemade chili; and desserts like the bananachanga, churros, and flan.

As the final days approach, Noonan said he is grateful to his staff and the community that kept the restaurant alive for more than four decades.

“As we prepare to close, I’d like to invite you to come visit us one last time—or as many times as you can over the next two weeks,” he said.

“Let’s fill these last days with the same warmth and joy that have carried us through the years. Come share your favorite dishes, raise a glass with us, and give this team the send-off they so richly deserve.”

El Loco Mexican Café is open daily except for Sundays. Find out more on its website.

