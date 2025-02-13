Dump Truck Hits Pedestrian, Flees Scene In Albany

The collision happened near the intersection of Central and Colvin avenues at around 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, according to Albany Police.

A dump truck struck a pedestrian and left the scene without offering aid to the victim, according to preliminary radio traffic. The victim’s condition was not immediately available.

Central Avenue was closed between Everett Road and Colvin Avenue while crews investigated.

No arrests had been made as of early Thursday afternoon. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

