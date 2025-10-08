Blackburn, 50, was found dead in her Colonie Street home in North Albany on Sept. 13, 1964, the victim of what a coroner decried as “a sadistic sex maniac.”

Investigators said Blackburn was bludgeoned, leaving her skull fractured, before her unconscious body was raped, slashed, and stabbed in the throat, Albany Police said. The killer then heated knives on a stove and seared marks into her lips and breasts.

Blackburn, a supervisor at Mohawk Brush Co. on Fuller Road, had recently begun advertising for a tenant for her upstairs apartment. Police believe she showed the rental to someone the same day she was killed.

For decades, the case remained unsolved. But on Wednesday, Oct. 8, Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox said advances in DNA technology and forensic genealogy identified the killer as Joseph Stanley Nowakowski. He was 33 at the time of the murder. Born in 1931, he died in 1998.

Blackburn and Nowakowski did not know each other. At the time of the killing, Nowakowski already had a local criminal record dating back to the 1950s for burglaries, police said.

In 1973, he was sentenced to prison for violently assaulting a woman in Schenectady. He was released in 1980 and largely stayed out of police records until his death.

The renewed investigation began in 2018, when then-Detective Melissa Morey revisited the case alongside criminologist Dr. Christina Lane, founder of the Cold Case Analysis Center at the College of Saint Rose.

They re-examined crime scene evidence, including a bloody sheet and a handkerchief that contained traces of semen. DNA testing led investigators to possible familial matches, and Nowakowski’s body was later exhumed to confirm the identification.

“We were able to compare that with positive results from the DNA that was collected at the crime scene in 1964,” Morey told reporters.

Albany County District Attorney Lee Kindlon credited Chief Deputy District Attorney Jessica Blain-Lewis with overseeing the case and said solving it was one of his priorities when taking office.

Blackburn’s relatives attended Wednesday’s announcement. Her niece, Sandy Carmichael, now 81, recalled discovering her aunt’s body that day. “We prayed for this day,” she told reporters. “To all who made this possible, God bless you.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.