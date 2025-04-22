Details Of Pope Francis' Final Hours, Including Some Of His Last Words, Revealed By Vatican

The 88-year-old pontiff died at 7:35 a.m. Rome time on Easter Monday, April 21, with the cause of death identified as a stroke that resulted in a coma and irreversible cardiovascular collapse.

Pope Francis made his first public appearances since the 38-day hospital stay in the last few days, greeting the crowds gathered in a tulip-filled St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday on April 20, where he surprised many by making his way onto the balcony while in a wheelchair.

In his final moments, the pope expressed gratitude, uttering the words “Grazie” to Massimiliano Strappetti, his personal healthcare assistant for the last three years. He followed by saying, "Thank you for bringing me back to the Square," according to the Vatican.

The day before Easter, they had gone together to St. Peter’s Basilica to review the route the pontiff would take.

Francis' last public appearance, which took place from the popemobile, marked a significant moment following a 38-day hospitalization due to a respiratory tract infection followed by double pneumonia. Before entering the vehicle, the Vatican reported that Francis asked Strappetti, "Do you think I can manage it?”

During this final ride, he greeted tens of thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square, leaving them with the simple yet profound message: “Brothers and sisters, happy Easter.”

He then rested the rest of the afternoon on Easter, "and had a quiet dinner," the Vatican reports.

The first signs of the sudden illness appeared about two hours before he was pronounced dead.

"Around an hour later, after making a gesture of farewell with his hand to Mr. Strappetti, lying in bed in his second-floor apartment at the Casa Santa Marta, the Pope fell into a coma," the Vatican reported. "According to those who were with him in his final moments, he did not suffer. It all happened quickly."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.