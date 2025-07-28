Mostly Cloudy 85°

Delta Pilot Apprehended After Federal Agents Storm Cockpit Following Landing

Passengers on a Delta flight found themselves at the center of an unexpected federal law enforcement operation, as agents swarmed the cockpit and removed the co-pilot in handcuffs while stunned travelers looked on.

San Francisco International Airport, inset:&nbsp;Delta Boeing 757-300.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia via russss/Delta
Delta Flight 2809, a Boeing 757-300 which departed from Minneapolis, had just landed at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday night, July 26 when, according to multiple accounts, a group of at least 10 federal agents boarded the aircraft. 

Some wore badges identifying them as Department of Homeland Security personnel, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

A passenger who spoke to KGO ABC 7/San Francisco described a scene of confusion and disbelief as agents made their way to the front of the plane. 

“They barged through and stormed the cockpit,” she said. “They removed the co-pilot, cuffed him, presumably arrested him, and brought him back down the aisle to deplane.”

The abrupt arrest left passengers and crew members visibly unsettled. 

Delta Air Lines has referred all questions to law enforcement, while the Department of Homeland Security directed media inquiries to the US Attorney’s Office. 

As of Monday, July 28, no details have been released regarding the reasons for the co-pilot’s arrest. 

Despite the incident, the flight landed safely and all passengers deplaned without further trouble.

