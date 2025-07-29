Daval Byrams, 23, of Troy, died after being stabbed in the neck during a fight on Ontario Street near Third Street late Saturday night, July 26, according to police.

Byrams arrived at Albany Memorial Hospital around 10:05 p.m. with a severe stab wound. Despite efforts to save him, he died from his injuries.

Detectives determined Byrams and the suspect, 33-year-old Kyle Crayon of Albany, were known to each other and had been involved in a physical altercation prior to the attack.

Crayon stabbed Byrams with a knife before fleeing the scene, police said. He was arrested shortly afterward near Ontario and Elk Streets and has been charged with second-degree murder

Loved Ones Launch Fundraiser

In the days since the deadly attack, Byrams’ loved ones have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses. As of Monday, July 28, it had raised over $300.

“Daval was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, and nephew, who brought joy to everyone around him,” the fundraiser reads. “Even though he faced challenges, he never lost his spirit or determination.”

Organized by Shadaya Shelby, the fundraiser describes Byrams as “full of dreams, kindness, and promise,” and asks the community to support his family during what they called an “unimaginable time.”

“His life was just beginning,” Shelby wrote. “And the pain of losing him is beyond what we can describe.

Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe here.

