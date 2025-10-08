Albany Police confirmed the victims as a father, 52-year-old Erick DeCamp, his three young children, ages 3, 4, and 6, and another adult, 47-year-old Eric Peterson.

Albany firefighters responded to the home on Twiller Street near South Bertha Street around 10:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6, and found the structure fully engulfed, Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox said. A total of five people were inside.

DeCamp, along with his 3-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, were pulled from the home and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

Peterson and DeCamp’s 6-year-old daughter were found inside the house and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, police said.

Two of the children attended KIPP Tech Valley Primary School, which said the loss touches the entire school community.

“Their loss is deeply felt by their classmates, teachers and the entire KIPP family,” KIPP Capital Region said in a statement. “We have additional counselors, along with our school’s existing team, available to provide care and assistance to both students and staff as we navigate this unimaginable loss together.”

Neighbors and relatives gathered for a vigil Tuesday night outside the home. The children’s mother, grieving the loss of her loved ones, fought back tears and thanked the community for turning out to support the family.

In a Facebook post, relative Paul DeCamp shared photos of the children on Christmas Day 2024 with the caption: “The last Christmas for the dear little DeCamps, Annie, Leroy, Joanie, and their dad Erick. Taken away October 6 by a house fire on Twiller Street in Albany, NY.”

Mayor Kathy Sheehan called the tragedy “devastating,” and praised first responders for arriving within two minutes of the initial dispatch and working to contain flames that also threatened neighboring homes.

“This is a tragic day in the city, a tragic day for this family,” Sheehan said.

Crews began demolition on the house Wednesday morning, Oct. 8, as investigators continued their work.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.