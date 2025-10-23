Crash Kills Son, Daughter-In-Law, 2 Grandchildren Of Illinois Gubernatorial Hopeful

Bailey’s campaign said the crash occurred Wednesday, Oct. 22, near Ekalaka, Montana, in the far southeastern corner of the state.

The victims were identified as his son Zachary, daughter-in-law Kelsey, and their children, Vada Rose, 12, and Samuel, 7. Another grandchild, Finn, 10, was not on the helicopter and is safe.

“On Wednesday evening, Darren and his wife, Cindy, received the heartbreaking news no parent ever wants to hear," a statement posted on social media said.

"Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them.

"The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time."

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is investigating but has not released details on the cause. According to the campaign and multiple reports, including ABC News, the crash happened Wednesday evening.

Bailey, 59, a former Illinois state senator was the Republican nominee for governor in 2022, losing to Democrat JB Pritzker.

