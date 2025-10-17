Lewis Thomas, 44, of Coxsackie, was arraigned on manslaughter and related charges Thursday, Oct. 16, during a bedside hearing at Albany Medical Center, according to New York State Police. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The development comes days after a head-on collision on I-787 in Albany early Sunday, Oct. 12, that killed 38-year-old Eric Hurley, of Albany.

Investigators determined that Thomas was driving south in the northbound lanes when his vehicle slammed into Hurley’s head-on near Exit 2 around 4:30 a.m., police said.

Hurley, the City of Watervliet’s newly hired Water Treatment Operator, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas was charged with second-degree manslaughter, assault, and vehicular manslaughter. He was remanded to the Albany County jail without bail.

Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli said Hurley’s loss was devastating for the community. “Only a few short weeks ago we welcomed Eric as our Water Treatment Operator. In that short time he made some major improvements and had many more planned,” Patricelli said in a statement.

Hurley had previously worked as a Senior Water Plant Operator with the City of Albany Water Department. Colleagues remembered him as a dedicated professional whose energy and passion elevated those around him.

“Eric was a man whose energy and dedication were infectious. He was full of fun and energy, a big heart, and a spirit of enthusiasm that elevated everyone around him,” Albany Water leaders said. “We will profoundly miss his presence.”

Beyond his municipal service, Hurley was recognized statewide for advancing water treatment education. He helped organize training programs for operators and competed nationally with New York’s Water Top Ops trivia team.

Originally from Boston, Hurley studied water treatment operations at California State University, Sacramento, and advanced system management at Hudson Valley Community College.

Albany County District Attorney Lee Kindlon noted that Hurley’s death was one of two alcohol-related fatal crashes in the county that same day.

Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of press time.

