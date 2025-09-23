Cornell Freshman, Longtime Staff Member Die On Same Day, University Says

According to the university, 18-year-old Joselyn Guadalupe Garcia, a member of the Class of 2029, was found dead in her campus residence hall on Friday, Sept. 19.

A Brooklyn native and graduate of Baruch College Campus High School, Garcia was a first-generation college student who planned to major in biological sciences and hoped to become a dentist. She had participated in Cornell’s Pre-Collegiate Summer Scholars Program and was part of the inaugural “First at Cornell” program.

She is survived by her parents and three younger siblings.

On the same day, Michael Lenetsky, senior department manager in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, died following a medical emergency.

Lenetsky recently celebrated 25 years at Cornell and spent 14 years working in the chemistry department. He is survived by his partner, Rebekah Puhlman, and his children, Riley, Owen, and Clara.

In a tribute shared on Facebook, Lenetsky’s close friend Jon Lagasse remembered him as “the fiercest champion of his friends and family” who always had a "grin of satisfaction as he told a story... unforgettable."

"Until we meet again my friend, but for now he's gone fishing," Lagasse continued.

In the days since his death, Lenetsky's friends have also started a GoFundMe page intended to raise money for his partner, Rebekah.

"We'd like to make sure that this terrible tragedy does not become a financial burden to his longtime partner Rebekah," wrote organizer Theresa Lagasse, who continued, "Every little bit helps so that she can focus on healing and preserving Michaels memory rather than stressing about finances."

As of Tuesday, Sept. 23, the fundraiser had collected $13,305 out of a $16,000 goal. Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

A Celebration of Life for Lenetsky will be held on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Meyers Park's Pavilion G in Lansing, NY.

In a statement, the university extended its condolences to both families.

