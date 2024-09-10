Cop Impersonator Sexually Assaults Woman At Knifepoint At Albany Home

The incident happened in Albany, at a residence on Mercer Street near South Lake Avenue, shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.

Albany Police said a man knocked on the door of the victim’s apartment and announced that he was a member of the Albany Police Department.

When the woman unlocked her door, the man forced his way inside and pulled a knife before sexually assaulting her, police said. He then fled the scene on foot.

The victim suffered a cut to the right side of her face.

Police described the suspect as a white man who is approximately 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police at 518-462-8039.

