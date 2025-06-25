Poll Should annual heart screenings be required for student athletes in public schools? Yes – it could save lives Maybe – depending on cost and logistics No – it’s unnecessary and too invasive Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should annual heart screenings be required for student athletes in public schools? Yes – it could save lives 73%

“Connor’s Law,” introduced by Republican Assemblyman Michael Durso, would require annual cardiac screenings for all public school athletes.

The bill is inspired by the tragic death of 17-year-old Connor Kasin, a beloved Massapequa High School hockey player who collapsed during a game in 2024, as Daily Voice previously reported.

It would mandate that interscholastic athletes undergo yearly cardiac fitness tests, including an electrocardiogram (EKG) or echocardiogram, as part of their required sports physicals.

“After Connor’s passing, I came up with the idea for this bill to ensure that student athletes can participate in sports safely and with peace of mind,” Durso, who represents Massapequa Park, said in a statement.

“Heart screenings are important tools used to detect potentially underlying conditions that may put a child at risk and should be required in order to participate in school sports.”

Tragedy On The Ice

Kasin was a Massapequa High School senior and longtime hockey player who collapsed during intermission at a charity game at the Town of Oyster Bay Skating Center in Bethpage on Nov. 30, 2024. He later died at the hospital. The official cause of death has not been publicly released.

Connor had played the sport nearly his entire life — from the Town of Oyster Bay youth league to the Long Island Sharks 18U team, but it was the Massapequa Chiefs jersey he was proudest to wear, according to his obituary. He made varsity as a sophomore and was looking forward to his senior season.

“Connor left us too soon, doing what he loved most, on the ice playing hockey surrounded by his teammates,” his family wrote in his memorial. “On the ice he was known for his determination, boundless energy and fierce defending, but even more so as a beacon of sportsmanship and leadership.”

Looking Ahead

“Connor’s Law” was not taken up during the most recent legislative session, which ended on Thursday, June 12. The next session kicks off in January 2026.

