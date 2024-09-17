Cold Case: Murder Of Albany's 'Baby Moses,' Solved After 27 Years

Albany County resident Keri Mazzuca, age 52, of Altamont, was charged in connection with the Sunday, Sept. 7, 1977 homicide, on Saturday, Sept. 14.

According to Albany Police Officer Megan Craft, around 7:15 a.m., Sept. 7, 1997, officers responded to the area of the Moses statue in Washington Park for reports of a dead baby.

A park worker found the child's body while digging a ditch next to a flower bed near the statue. When officers arrived, they located the dead infant who would capture the hearts of residents and become known as "Baby Moses."

The baby was less than 12 hours old and had been born alive, police said at the time.

Years later, detectives from the Albany Police Department worked closely with the New York State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Albany County District Attorney’s Office to confirm the identity of the baby’s mother.

Mazzuca has been charged with:

Murder

Concealment of a human corpse

Tampering with physical evidence.

She was arraigned in Albany County Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

