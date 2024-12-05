Chicken Lovers Rejoice: First Chick-fil-A Opens In Albany

Famous for its chicken sandwiches, soup and salads, and superb service, the new restaurant is also locally owned by Michael Gray, who has worked his way up in the company for the past 13 years.

The restaurant will employ approximately 120 full- and part-time team members.

To celebrate the opening, the company is also recognizing 100 local heroes who are impacting the Albany community by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

In addition, Gray has donated $25,000 to Feeding America to help fight hunger in the local Albany community.

The new restaurant is located at 944 Central Avenue and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.

