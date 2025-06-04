Charisma Myers-Gurley was last seen at her Albany residence on Friday, May 30, according to Albany Police. Additional details, including a clothing description and possible destination, were not given.

Myers-Gurley was previously reported in February, March, and mid May, as Daily Voice reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-438-4000.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.