Troopers responded to reports of a person who had fallen from a vehicle traveling on I-90 in Albany at around 9:40 a.m. Sunday, June 22, according to New York State Police.

The injured passenger was transported to Albany Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Their age and gender were not given.

A preliminary investigation found that the passenger had been arguing with the driver, 36-year-old Cameron Conery, of Albany, before exiting the vehicle while it was in motion and striking the roadway.

Troopers also determined that Conery was high on drugs at the time, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while ability by impaired, and a traffic violation.

Conery refused to submit a blood sample to test for drugs, and has a prior DWI conviction within the past 10 years, according to police.

He was issued an appearance ticket for Albany City Court and was released to a sober third party.

