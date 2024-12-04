Overcast 34°

Breaking: Two Killed In Raging Knox House Fire

Two people were found dead inside a Capital Region home after a raging fire destroyed the structure.

 Photo Credit: Albany Sheriff's Office
 Photo Credit: Albany Sheriff's Office
Kathy Reakes
Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, Sr., said the fire started around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the town of Knox on Thompsons Lake Road.

Sheriff’s Deputies spotted the home fully engulfed in flames. Shortly after, the Knox Fire Department arrived, and with the assistance of the Berne and Altamont Fire Departments, they extinguished the fire.

During an investigation, firefighters recovered two dead individuals inside the residence, Apple said.  Their names are not being released until an autopsy is complete to confirm their identities. 

The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control is assisting the department with the investigation.

Apple said the investigation is pending the outcome of autopsies, which are scheduled to be performed soon.

"Please do a check on your house," Apple said. "Check your outlets, heaters, and fireplace. Please be safe." 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

