Small Plane To Land On NY State Thruway In Albany, Police Say (Update)

The incident occurred after 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, just south of Exit 23 of the Thruway in Albany. First responders can be seen on the scene. New York State Police reported on X that two lanes are closed, and one is open.

One pilot and two passengers were on board, and no injuries were reported, state police said. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is on the scene.

The incident comes just more than one week after a small plane crash-landed on I-684 in Westchester, as reported by Daily Voice.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.