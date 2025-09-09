The billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor once again ranks as the wealthiest New Yorker on the Forbes 400 list of America's richest people.

Bloomberg, 83, is listed at No. 13 overall with a net worth of $109 billion. The Bloomberg LP founder also scored high for philanthropy, earning a 4 out of 5 on Forbes’ giving scale.

Julia Koch and family, tied to Koch Industries, follow close behind at No. 16 with $81.2 billion. Koch, 63, received a philanthropy score of 2.

Collectively, the nation’s wealthiest are worth a record $6.6 trillion, up $1.2 trillion from last year, thanks to booming stock markets and the artificial intelligence surge, Forbes reported.

The outlet noted the threshold for entry into the 400 is higher than ever: a net worth of $3.8 billion, more than double what was required a decade ago.

Fourteen newcomers, including four worth at least $10 billion, joined the ranks this year.

Several other New Yorkers secured spots on this year’s Forbes 400. Here’s who made the cut:

No. 20 – investor Stephen Schwarzman, 78, with $51.9 billion; rated 2 for philanthropy

No. 29 – Marilyn Simons, 74, and family, with $32.5 billion in hedge fund wealth; earned the highest philanthropy score of 5

No. 38 – Media mogul Rupert Murdoch & family, with $24.1 billion; the 94-year-old earned a philanthropy score of 1

No. 54 – Hedge fund manager Israel Englander, 76, with $18.9 billion; philanthropy score of 1

No. 55 – Edwin Chen, 37, with $18 billion from artificial intelligence; philanthropy score of 1

No. 66 – Publishing magnate Donald Newhouse, 96, with $15.6 billion; philanthropy score of 2

No. 68 – Businessman Henry Kravis, 81, with $15.4 billion; philanthropy score of 2

No. 78 – Private equity investor Leon Black, 74, with $13.8 billion; philanthropy score of 2

No. 96 – Fashion designer Ralph Lauren, 85, & family with $12.7 billion; philanthropy score of 1

