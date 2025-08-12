In a warning issued Tuesday, Aug. 12, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said it received complaints from New Yorkers who bought tickets to see the Puerto Rican superstar, then traveled to San Juan only to be told at the venue their tickets were invalid.

The concerts run through Sept. 14, 2025.

“Bad Bunny is a musical icon in New York, and scammers are taking advantage of his popularity to sell fake concert tickets,” James said in a statement. She added that some fans have spent thousands of dollars on travel and tickets, only to be denied entry.

James urged concertgoers to use official, verified ticket sources when buying directly or secondhand. The Attorney General’s Office offered the following tips to avoid scams:

Purchase only from reputable resale platforms that guarantee refunds if tickets are fake or incorrect.

Avoid paying by cash, wire transfer, or prepaid money transfer; use a credit card or PayPal for better protection.

Be cautious of unusually low prices or high-pressure sales tactics, and ask sellers for proof of purchase.

Research online ticket brokers through the Better Business Bureau and complaint sites before buying.

Be wary of print-at-home tickets, which scammers can sell to multiple buyers.

Fans who believe they were sold fake or invalid tickets can contact the Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-771-7755 or file a complaint online.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a Grammy-winning Puerto Rican artist known for hits like “Tití Me Preguntó” and “Me Porto Bonito.”

Since emerging in 2016, the 31-year-old has become one of the world’s most streamed artists and a leading figure in Latin trap and reggaeton.

