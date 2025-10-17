Officers responded to Livingston Avenue near Ten Broeck Street for reports of an armed individual just before 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 17, an Albany Police spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice.

Multiple units were on scene attempting to locate an armed man, according to preliminary radio traffic.

Local schools in the area were placed on lockdown, including Arbor Hill Elementary, out of precaution, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured. No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

