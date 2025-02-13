Anthony Alexi “Antonia” Quesen, 25, of Baltimore, is considered a person of interest in the death of 76-year-old Daniel Frament, who was found beaten to death on an Albany-area walking trail in April 2024, New York State Police said.

Quesen, who was born male and identifies as female, is currently locked up in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, after being charged with criminal homicide in the death of off-duty PA State Police Liquor Enforcement Officer Benjamin Brallier in October 2024, as Daily Voice reported.

The 44-year-old Brallier, a 20-year-veteran of the force, was found stabbed while running on Montour Trail on Oct. 21, 2024. He later died at a hospital.

Quesen was identified as a prime suspect in the killing after her bicycle and bag were found at the scene, police said. At the time of the alleged killing, she was out on bail for a violent robbery, according to a 2023 court docket under the alias Antonia Kameim.

In an update Thursday, Feb. 13, New York State Police noted similarities between Brallier’s killing and that of Frament on the Empire State Trail in Menands on April 18, 2024. In both cases, the victims were killed in broad daylight while using public trails.

“New York State Police are attempting to locate any witnesses that may have observed Quesen in the Menands, NY, area around the time of Mr. Frament's murder,” the agency said in a statement.

Quesen, who has a history of violent behavior and is known to travel to multiple states, is only a person of interest in the New York homicide and there is no direct evidence linking her to Frament’s murder, police added.

Anyone with information about Quesen’s whereabouts in April 2024, or who was on the Empire State Trail near Menands on the day of the crime, is urged to contact New York State Police at 518-457-6811 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

