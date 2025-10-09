Ama Cocina, located at 4 Sheridan Avenue in downtown Albany, announced that it will serve its final meals on Saturday, Oct. 25.

In a farewell message, the restaurant thanked its community for embracing the vibrant space and the people behind it.

“To our incredible staff—past and present—thank you for your passion, dedication, creativity, and heart. You’ve been the soul of Ama Cocina, turning food into memories and service into family,” the Ama Cocina team wrote on Facebook.

“To our amazing customers and community, thank you for embracing us … this journey has been nothing short of amazing—and we wouldn’t change a single thing.”

The post invited patrons to visit in the coming weeks to help celebrate the years of memories, from “laughs shared over tacos and margaritas” to milestone family gatherings.

Ama Cocina first closed in 2022 after struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic but was revived by BMT Hospitality in August 2023.

Known for its modern twist on Mexican street food, the restaurant became a lively downtown destination, with sleek decor, an extensive tequila list, and a menu ranging from taco flights and ceviche to creative cocktails.

Signature dishes included pescado tacos with fried cod and roasted jalapeño crema, al pastor with charred pineapple, and baja shrimp topped with fresh slaw and queso fresco.

Reaction to the closure has been heartfelt. “Living upstairs from Ama Cocina and the time I’ve spent there, both pre and post pandemic, are some of the best years in my adult life,” one Facebook commenter wrote.

Another called it “the best Latinx food in northern NY, bar none.”

Ama Cocina’s final weeks will give fans one last chance to enjoy its food and atmosphere before the restaurant shuts its doors for good.

Find out more on its website.

