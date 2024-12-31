Albany Woman Arrested In Domestic Stabbing Incident, Police Say

Albany police arrested Angel Infante, 27, of Albany, in connection with a domestic-related stabbing that occurred Monday, Dec. 30, said Megan Craft, spokeswoman for the Albany Police.

Officers responded to the scene at 11:55 a.m. following reports of an assault. Upon arrival, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Emergency medical personnel treated him at the scene before being transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, Craft said.

Investigators determined that the injuries were sustained during a domestic dispute inside the home. Craft said Infante was at the scene when police arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

She has been charged with assault, two counts of criminal contempt, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Infante was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to Albany County Jail with bail set at $10,000.

Police have not disclosed further details about the incident, including the circumstances leading to the stabbing.

