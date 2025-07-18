The teen, whose name is being withheld due to his age, was one of four people struck by gunfire on Friday, July 4, during a fireworks event on Madison Avenue, as Daily Voice reported.

His death marks a tragic escalation in a case that has already led to multiple arrests — including two 15-year-olds charged in connection with the shooting and fire that broke out during the incident.

Officers responded to an apartment building near Madison Avenue and Swan Street at around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting and a fire. They found four gunshot victims and saw 333 Madison Avenue fully engulfed in flames.

Harrowing bodycam footage shows troopers rushing in to clear the apartment and carrying out an elderly resident.

Investigators determined that the violence stemmed from an altercation between juveniles. One 15-year-old allegedly fired a flare gun, which hit the house and caused the fire, while another 15-year-old is accused of firing a handgun that struck four people. None of the shooting or fire victims were involved in the altercation, police said.

The teen accused of firing the handgun has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, while the other teen – accused of firing the flare gun – is charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, and arson.

Both juveniles were arraigned in Albany County Family Court.

Meanwhile, police also searched two homes during the investigation. At one home on First Street, detectives recovered a loaded handgun and arrested two adults:

Savion Wimberly, 24, of Albany, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd.

Jaelah Gutowski, 19, of Troy, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Weeks later, tributes continue to come in for one resident, Niki, who was among those displaced by the fire.

“The massive fire engulfed and damaged almost all my property in the apartment,” she wrote on a GoFundMe campaign. “The entire building structure had to be demolished due to safety concerns. Yet I am grateful to be alive today.”

Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.