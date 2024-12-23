Albany Police Seize Cocaine, Heroin, And Hallucinogens In Madison Avenue Drug Bust

Detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit executed a search warrant on Thursday, Dec. 19, around 2 p.m., at a residence on the 800 block of Madison Avenue near Quail Street.

The operation, part of an ongoing investigation, led to the recovery of powdered cocaine, heroin, hallucinogens, and drug paraphernalia, said Albany Police Public Information Officer Megan Craft.

Three people were taken into custody at the scene:

Christie Valenti, age 42, of Albany, was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia.

She was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and released under probation supervision with an electronic monitoring device.

Patrick Valenti, age 41, and Thomas Lofgren, age 47, both of Albany, face identical charges. They were arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to Albany County Jail.

The charges stem from the discovery of significant quantities of controlled substances and tools indicative of drug distribution during the search, Craft said.

Authorities continue to investigate the matter.

