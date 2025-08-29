Officers responded to a residence on Yates Street near Ontario Street for reports of a domestic disturbance at around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, Albany Police said.

Investigators determined that Calibi McLeod, 27, of Albany, forced his way into the home, sparking a physical fight with the occupants, police said. During the confrontation, McLeod was stabbed in the chest and fled before officers arrived.

A short time later, Albany Medical Center staff contacted police when a man with a stab wound arrived at the emergency room. Officers identified him as McLeod, who was listed in stable condition. He remains in police custody and will be arraigned once medically cleared.

A 27-year-old woman inside the home also suffered a minor stab wound to her leg. Two young children were present during the incident but were not hurt.

Earlier the same evening, around 6:20 p.m., officers were called to an M&T Bank branch on Central Avenue near Russell Road for reports of another stabbing. They found a 24-year-old man with wounds to his forearm and shoulder.

The victim was treated by Albany Fire Department and EMS personnel before being taken to Albany Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Investigators determined he and the suspect had been involved in an altercation before the stabbing. The suspect ran off before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the Central Avenue incident is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

