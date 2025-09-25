Light Rain Fog/Mist 68°

SHARE

Albany Police Investigate Fatal Sheridan Ave Stabbing

Albany police are investigating a fatal stabbing that claimed the life of a 29-year-old man early Thursday, Sept. 25.

Sheridan Avenue in Albany.     

Sheridan Avenue in Albany.     

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 6:10 a.m. in the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue near Henry Johnson Boulevard.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing found the victim outside between two buildings with wounds to his abdomen. He was treated at the scene by medics before being taken to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man’s name had not been released as of press time, pending notification of his family.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE