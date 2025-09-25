The incident happened around 6:10 a.m. in the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue near Henry Johnson Boulevard.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing found the victim outside between two buildings with wounds to his abdomen. He was treated at the scene by medics before being taken to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man’s name had not been released as of press time, pending notification of his family.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

