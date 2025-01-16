Albany Man Stabs Another Man In Front Of Children During Domestic Dispute: Police

The incident occurred at the Capital Green apartments at 400 Central Ave. in Albany at 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

According to Megan Craft, spokeswoman for the Albany Police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing and found the victim with a stab wound to the chest. Emergency personnel provided treatment at the scene before transporting the victim to Albany Medical Center Hospital.

The victim remains in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Ra-lon Wilson, was located a short time later near Ontario Street and Benson Street and taken into custody by police.

Craft said investigators determined the stabbing took place during a domestic altercation inside the apartment. The incident occurred in the presence of several people, including two children.

Wilson has been charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

Authorities have not released additional details about the relationship between Wilson and the victim or the children present during the altercation.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.