The fire broke out Thursday, Sept. 18, on Second Street in Albany, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators determined Jason Wells poured a liquid accelerant on the front steps of the residence before igniting it while a family of seven slept inside, prosecutors said.

The blaze caused more than $2,000 in damage to the home’s front steps, door, and siding. No injuries were reported, and everyone inside escaped safely.

Wells has been indicted on charges of arson and criminal mischief. He pleaded not guilty and is being held at the Albany County jail.

