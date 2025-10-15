Officers responded to the 400 block of Hudson Avenue near South Lake Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15, for reports of an unresponsive woman, according to Albany Police.

Inside, they found a 61-year-old woman with a significant head injury. She was treated by Albany Fire Department and emergency medical personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators determined the victim’s brother caused her death before fleeing the residence, according to investigators.

The Albany Police Department’s Emergency Service Team and Crisis Management Team located the 60-year-old suspect a short time later on the 100 block of Western Avenue. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The man, whose name was not released, was expected to be arraigned Thursday, Oct. 16, in Albany City Criminal Court.

Additional details about the incident, including the victim’s identity, were not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.