Kyshawn Robinson, 31, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary in Schenectady County Court on Monday, Sept. 8.

The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 24, 2023, when Robinson and another man forced their way into an apartment at 957 State Street in Schenectady, prosecutors said.

The victim spotted Robinson on a home security camera and called 911 while heading home.

When the victim confronted the intruders, he was shot in the chest with a small-caliber pistol. Robinson was later caught on camera fleeing the scene, prosecutors said.

The victim, aided by police and firefighters, was taken to Albany Medical Center and survived the shooting.

Investigators quickly tied Robinson’s vehicle to the crime. A follow-up investigation by the Non-Fatal Shooting Task Force led to the arrest and conviction.

