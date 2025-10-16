Officers responded to the 400 block of Hudson Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive woman, according to Albany Police.

Inside, they found 61-year-old Angela Helms with a significant head injury. She was treated on scene by Albany Fire Department and emergency medical personnel but was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators later determined that Helms’ brother, 60-year-old Alphonso Lester of Albany, caused her death by striking her with a blunt object before fleeing, according to police.

Lester was arrested following a standoff at his Western Avenue residence involving the department’s Emergency Service Team and Crisis Management Team.

Lester has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree burglary. He was also arrested on an active parole warrant.

Authorities did not speculate on a possible motive for the alleged killing.

Lester was arraigned Thursday morning, Oct. 16, in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

Additional details about Helms' life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

