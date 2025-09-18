The Albany County Department of Health confirmed the contraction Thursday, Sept. 18, but declined to provide further details, citing patient privacy policies.

It marked the first case of West Nile virus in Albany County since 2018.

"News like this is a reminder that while cases of West Nile Virus are rare, we must remain vigilant,” said Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy. “Our health department is monitoring the situation closely, and we will continue to keep the public informed.”

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. About 20 percent of those who contract the illness develop noticeable symptoms, which can range from fever, headache, and body aches to skin rash and swollen lymph nodes, health officials said.

In severe cases, it can lead to high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, paralysis, and even death.

People most at risk for serious illness include adults over 50, those with chronic conditions, and individuals with weakened immune systems, according to health officials.

Residents are urged to take precautions through mosquito season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 1. Recommendations include:

Ue insect repellent

Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors at night

Avoid peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn

Eliminate standing water around homes

For more information about West Nile Virus, residents can visit the Albany County Department of Health website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.