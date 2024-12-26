A Few Clouds 19°

$50K Scheme: Man Accused Of Stealing Funds From Victim's Bank Account In Albany County

A 56-year-old man is accused of stealing more than $50,000 from an Albany County resident’s bank account in a string of unauthorized transactions, authorities said.

Police car.

Police car.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

New York City resident Steven M. Price was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 19, following an investigation that began on Tuesday, Sept. 17, when an Albany County resident reported the theft, New York State Police announced on Thursday, Dec. 26. 

The investigation revealed that Price allegedly carried out numerous unauthorized withdrawals from the victim’s account during September 2023, police said. 

Price was arrested in New York City with the assistance of the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center and transported to the State Police barracks in Latham for processing. He was charged with: 

  • Second-degree grand larceny;
  • First-degree identity theft.

Price was arraigned in Guilderland Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

