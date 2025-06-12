From buttery lobster rolls to spicy Cajun boils, here are five must-try seafood shacks to hit before the season’s out, according to foodies.

Black & Blue Steak and Crab—Albany

Upscale surf‑n‑turf with rave reviews for crab cakes, lobster fondue, and calamari. Patrons love the wine list and sophisticated atmosphere.

Customer favorites, according to Yelp, include the King crab legs, crab cake, red snapper, and lobster bisque.

“The food is delicious and the staff are impeccable,” raved one reviewer.

Black & Blue Steak and Crab is located at 1470 Western Avenue in Albany. Find out more on its website.

The Boil Shack—Albany

Cajun-style seafood boil specialists – think crawfish, king crab, jumbo shrimp & more. Customize spice levels.

Customer favorites, according to Yelp, include the Snow crab, crawfish, Bayou fried oysters, and raw oysters.

“I have been multiple times and each time the food is fresh and the service is amazing,” said one satisfied Yelp user. “I highly recommend.”

The Boil Shack is located at 59 Wolf Road in Albany. Find out more on its website.

Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill—Green Island

Fresh seafood with a scenic riverside patio. Highlights include lobster risotto, sea bass, and a top‑tier oyster bar.

Customer favorites, according to Yelp, include the calamari, Chilean sea bass, ahi tuna, and crab cake.

“I almost wanted to roll my eyes to the back of my head,” quipped one reviewer. “One of the best fried calamari dishes I've had.”

Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill is located at 10 Starbuck Drive Suite 108 in Green Island. Find out more on its website.

Albany Ale & Oyster—Albany

A local favorite praised for fresh oysters and a lively pub vibe. Reddit users called it “top tier” for raw oysters.

Customer favorites, according to Yelp, include the lobster roll, raw oysters, and tuna tartare.

“They were perfection on a plate,” one diner raved on Yelp. “Excellent cocktail selection with great mixology.”

Albany Ale & Oyster is located at 289 New Scotland Avenue in Albany. Find out more on its website.

Ocean Palace—Albany

Contrary to its Chinese-leaning name, it dazzles with shrimp dumplings, crab cakes, and Nantucket soup. Diners describe its dim‑sum style seafood as “home‑cooked” goodness.

Customer favorites, according to Yelp, include the shrimp stuffed eggplant, salt and pepper squid, and flounder.

“Food was amazing, as good as any NYC China Town restaurant,” said one Yelp user. “Service was wonderful and delightful.”

Ocean Palace is located at 68 Central Avenue in Albany. Find out more on its website.

