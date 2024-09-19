4 Albany Police Officers Injured In Crash, 2 Exposed To Cocaine

The incident occurred in Albany at around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the area of Madison Avenue and Quail Street.

According to Albany Police Officer Megan Craft, officers responded to a domestic-related incident and requested a backup unit over the radio while dealing with a combative person.

While attempting to take the suspect into custody, two officers were exposed to powder cocaine that the suspect had in his possession; two separate police units in the area of Madison Avenue and Quail Street were responding to the officers in need of assistance when they crashed into each other, Craft said.

The two officers who were exposed to powder cocaine were treated and evaluated at Albany Memorial Hospital.

Craft said the four officers were treated at the scene of the motor vehicle accident and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where they are all listed in stable condition.

All four officers are being treated for head injuries, two of which are serious, she added.

About the domestic-related incident, 38-year-old Rahmel Carter of Albany was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of unlawfully possessing or selling noxious material,

Obstructing governmental administration

Tampering with physical evidence

Criminal contempt

Harassment

Criminally using drug paraphernalia

Carter is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on Thursday, Sept. 19.

