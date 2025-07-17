The incident unfolded at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, July 17, in the city’s Arbor Hill neighborhood when officers attempted to stop several individuals near Henry Johnson Boulevard and 2nd Street, according to Albany Police.

As police moved in, the group took off running, triggering a foot chase. One of the individuals, a 15-year-old boy from Watervliet, was arrested and found with a loaded 9mm handgun, police said.

While responding to the scene, two marked Albany police vehicles collided at the intersection of Second Street and Lark Street, according to police. All three officers involved in the collision suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals for evaluation.

The crash damaged two unattended parked cars and a fire hydrant.

The teen, whose name is being withheld due to his age, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Albany County Family Court later Thursday.

