Overcast 27°

SHARE

13-, 14-Year-Old Injured In Shooting In Downtown Albany; Suspect Outstanding

Two teenagers are recovering following a shooting that occurred just blocks from the state Capitol.

The intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Grand Street in Albany.

The intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Grand Street in Albany.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Officers responding to reports of gunshots near Myrtle Avenue and Grand Street in Albany found two injured teens just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, Albany Police said.

A 14-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to his leg, and a 13-year-old boy had suffered a graze bullet wound to his upper leg.

Both victims were treated by medics at the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects had been arrested as of Wednesday evening, Feb. 12, and detectives had not speculated on a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039 or Crime Stoppers.

to follow Daily Voice Albany and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE