13-, 14-Year-Old Injured In Shooting In Downtown Albany; Suspect Outstanding

Officers responding to reports of gunshots near Myrtle Avenue and Grand Street in Albany found two injured teens just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, Albany Police said.

A 14-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to his leg, and a 13-year-old boy had suffered a graze bullet wound to his upper leg.

Both victims were treated by medics at the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects had been arrested as of Wednesday evening, Feb. 12, and detectives had not speculated on a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039 or Crime Stoppers.

