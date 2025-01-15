Carr, the former director of Camp Sam at the Rastelli Kids Complex — which she owned — in Sewell, performed sexual acts on the boy in her black Chevrolet SUV four times between March and May 2024 at Marlton Park in Pilesgrove, according to a complaint warrant from New Jersey State Police. Carr also had sexually explicit conversations with the child on Snapchat and sent him nude photos, police said.

State police began investigating Carr in May 2024. When interviewing Carr, they said she admitted to hugging and kissing the boy and sending him nude photos.

Carr previously had an ownership stake at Rastelli Kids Complex and South Jersey All Star Cheerleading but resigned when the allegations came to light, Rastelli Kids Complex said in a widely-published statement. Rastelli Kids Complex officials further said the allegations against Carr were immediately reported to the American Camp Association and United States All Star Federation, as required.

"There were no charges filed against her when these allegations first came to light, and despite rumors, no previous charges were ever filed," Rastelli Kids said in a statement. "Moreover, the RKC management team had no knowledge of the extent of the allegations until the complaint, and neither owner has been questioned by the police concerning these allegations."

"Since 2007 until these allegations, Tara Carr worked seasonally as part of a larger management team for Camp Sam. At no time has Tara ever held a management position, coach position, or role other than parent in SJS. Tara's limited overall role with the RKC facility ended in May 2024 when she resigned and forfeited all ownership. To be clear, these allegations do not involve any employees, campers, athletes or members of our RKC community. The alleged victim in the charging document was not involved in any RKC program," Rastelli Kids Complex continued.

Chuck Peruto, Carr's attorney, denied the charges.

"These boys are not victims, they are gun-toting thugs," Peruto said. "Tara Carr will avail herself of a tried and true defense of duress, after threats to her and her family.

Peruto told NJ.com that the issue stems from a dispute between the boy and his brother and Carr's children. The brothers made threats against Carr's family, appearing in photos and videos with gun, Peruto said. Carr contacted police six months before she was accused of sexual assault, Peruto told NJ.com, and nothing was done.

