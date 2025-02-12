Woodbury Pair Charged In Death Of 2-Year-Old: Cops

Woodbury officers responded to a residence on the 400 block of Deptford Avenue on June 3, 2024, for reports of an unresponsive toddler, according to the Woodbury Police Department. Officers attempted life-saving measures before the child was transported to Cooper Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities launched a joint investigation with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, gathering evidence over several months before charging two people in connection with the child’s death.

Amanda Schools, 35, and Tyler Sullivan, 28, both of Woodbury, were arrested during the week of Jan. 27, 2025, and lodged in the Salem County Jail, police said.

Schools and Sullivan are each charged with aggravated manslaughter, reckless manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of controlled dangerous substances, according to authorities.

Both suspects remain in custody as they await court proceedings. Authorities have not released further details on the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

