Threat Shuts Woodbury Schools

The Woodbury Public Schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 9 due to a social media threat, officials said.

Woodbury City PD

Photo Credit: Woodbury City PD
Cecilia Levine
Superintendent Mr. Andrew T Bell Sr. on Sunday, Sept. 8 said the threat was not believed to have been credible, however, district officials are exercising "extreme caution.

"We are working closely with the Woodbury City Police and Chief Ryan to allow them the time needed to investigate and track the source of this threat thoroughly, and again, there is no immediate indication that the threat is valid," Bell said, noting after-school activities are also canceled.

The threat comes less than a week after a shooting at a Georgia school that left two students and two teachers dead. A 14-year-old student was identified as the suspected gunman.

