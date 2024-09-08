Threat Shuts Woodbury Schools

Superintendent Mr. Andrew T Bell Sr. on Sunday, Sept. 8 said the threat was not believed to have been credible, however, district officials are exercising "extreme caution.

"We are working closely with the Woodbury City Police and Chief Ryan to allow them the time needed to investigate and track the source of this threat thoroughly, and again, there is no immediate indication that the threat is valid," Bell said, noting after-school activities are also canceled.

The threat comes less than a week after a shooting at a Georgia school that left two students and two teachers dead. A 14-year-old student was identified as the suspected gunman.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbury and receive free news updates.