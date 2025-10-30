Feds Arrest Undocumented Woman In Woodbury Wanted For Murder In Guatemala: Cops

The woman, who was living in Woodbury, was taken into custody on an outstanding Red Notice warrant, according to a statement from the Woodbury City Police Department. Her identity was not released.

Police said the Woodbury City Police Department had no involvement in the arrest but was initially involved in the investigation of the case.

“The Woodbury City Police Department does not give advanced notice or warning of any Federal Agents’ location or arrival in the city who are serving valid warrants for an arrest,” officials said.

“The Woodbury Police Department has always followed this protocol (for officer safety) whenever the United States Marshals Service, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office or even Woodbury police officers are serving a valid warrant within our jurisdiction.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbury and receive free news updates.