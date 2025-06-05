Lt. Rich Hardish died unexpectedly, the department said in a statement on Thursday, June 5.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news of the untimely passing of Woodbridge Police Lieutenant Rich Hardish,” the department said. “Lt. Hardish was a dedicated public servant, respected leader, and beloved member of the community whose commitment to duty and unwavering integrity left a lasting impact on all who knew him.”

Hardish's passing has shaken the law enforcement and local community.

“His sudden loss is felt profoundly by his family, friends, and fellow officers,” the department said. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Details surrounding his death were not immediately released.

